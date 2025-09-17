REPLIMUNE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Replimune Group, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 22Nd

If you purchased or acquired securities in Replimune between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:REPL) in the United States District Court District Of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until September 22, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial's prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Replimune's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

