Fanspicy Announces Expanded Payment Solutions for Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fanspicy introduces over twenty global payout options and drops its commission for established creators to six percent. These expanded payment methods and reduced fees allow content creators to access earnings faster, retain more revenue, and grow their audiences on a secure and adaptable platform.





Photo Courtesy of Fanspicy

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanspicy now brings over twenty payout options in its latest update, offering creators worldwide a toolkit for financial control. Creators searching for accessible income can choose from cryptocurrency, PayPal, Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) transfers, and SWIFT bank transfers. With these expanded regional services, creators in all markets overcome the limitations that previously restricted their ability to access earnings.

Technical upgrades have accelerated every payout cycle and locked down enhanced transaction security. Creators receive their earnings quickly, and sensitive data remains guarded by encryption and strong partnerships. These enhancements blast past old geographical and banking barriers, sending a message that anyone, anywhere, can succeed on this stage. Fanspicy sharpens its mission to center creators and support powerful growth, keeping all eyes on its next move.

Fanspicy Unveils Industry-Leading Fee Reduction

The creator community takes notice as Fanspicy drops its fee for established creators down to just six percent commission. Content producers are now seizing a larger portion of their revenue, while the transparent commission model erases uncertainty and hidden costs. Creators building careers on the platform finally see their monetary rewards align with their creative output, and“artists deserve clarity and reward, not confusion or lost income,” declares a platform representative.

Support teams stand ready day and night, providing direct guidance and fast solutions to technical and financial issues. The intuitive revenue dashboard lays out every earning, removing guesswork and inviting creators to plan their futures with bold confidence. This powerful combination, drama, transparency, and steadfast assistance, puts Fanspicy in a position to energize both emerging and established creators. Creators now focus on growing their audiences, knowing the platform provides a powerful foundation beneath every new project. For more updates, provides details and access.

About Fanspicy

Fanspicy is a paid social media platform that empowers creators to monetize content through subscriptions, live streaming, and direct fan engagement. Serving millions of users worldwide, Fanspicy stands out with diverse payment solutions, competitive commissions, and robust support. For more, visit .

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Antonio Suleiman

Contact Email: ...

Company Website: Strovolos, 2043 Nicosia Cyprus

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at