BTC Inc. And Strategy Agree To Five-Year Strategic Partnership Renewal Extending Bitcoin For Corporations Initiative

NASHVILLE, TN - September 17th, 2025 - Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC), an initiative cofounded by BTC Inc. and Strategy Inc (Nasdaq : STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR ), announced today a renewed five-year strategic partnership, reinforcing its long-term mission to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption worldwide. The agreement brings added stability and vision to BFC's role as the trusted platform and executive network for Bitcoin treasury companies, service providers, and capital allocators navigating Bitcoin integration into corporate balance sheets currently represents 38 member companies - holding an estimated 69% of all corporate Bitcoin on balance sheets - with membership spanning North and South America, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. This global reach positions BFC as the leading voice in corporate Bitcoin strategy execution, education and awareness this renewed partnership, BFC will continue to deliver executive-level networking opportunities, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) support, and access to practical best-in-class resources - including research reports, corporate case studies, and educational content tailored to the unique needs of corporations integrating Bitcoin into their financial operations members also benefit from access to a vetted network of service providers, peer institutions, and curated programming across global Bitcoin events in cities such as Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam. These offerings help corporate leaders design, communicate, and implement their Bitcoin treasury strategies with confidence based on market and jurisdictional needs milestone cements BFC's foundation for continued innovation, collaboration, and best practices in the corporate Bitcoin ecosystem.

BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, the original and most trusted source for Bitcoin news and education, and producer of The Bitcoin Conference , the largest and most influential Bitcoin event in the world. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc. builds media, data, events, and advocacy products that accelerate Bitcoin adoption around the globe.

Bitcoin for Corporations is BTC Inc.'s flagship enterprise initiative, offering corporations the tools, frameworks, and relationships necessary to integrate Bitcoin into treasury and operations. BFC supports leading organizations with education, strategic guidance, and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, investors, and service providers. Learn more at: b/corporations

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq : STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR ) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. Strategy is a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, Strategy strategically accumulates Bitcoin and advocates for its role as digital capital. Strategy 's treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, Strategy provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing its vision of Intelligence Everywhere. Strategy leverages its development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with its commitment to digital asset growth. Strategy believes its combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions it as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation. Strategy , MicroStrategy , Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy , visit .

