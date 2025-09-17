BTC Inc. And Strategy Agree To Five-Year Strategic Partnership Renewal Extending Bitcoin For Corporations Initiative
BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, the original and most trusted source for Bitcoin news and education, and producer of The Bitcoin Conference , the largest and most influential Bitcoin event in the world. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc. builds media, data, events, and advocacy products that accelerate Bitcoin adoption around the globe.About Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC)
Bitcoin for Corporations is BTC Inc.'s flagship enterprise initiative, offering corporations the tools, frameworks, and relationships necessary to integrate Bitcoin into treasury and operations. BFC supports leading organizations with education, strategic guidance, and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, investors, and service providers. Learn more at: b/corporationsAbout Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq : STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR ) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. Strategy is a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, Strategy strategically accumulates Bitcoin and advocates for its role as digital capital. Strategy 's treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, Strategy provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing its vision of Intelligence Everywhere. Strategy leverages its development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with its commitment to digital asset growth. Strategy believes its combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions it as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation. Strategy , MicroStrategy , Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy , visit .Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
