LANGSTON BUSINESS EXPERTS URGE LIFETIME APPROACH TO EDUCATION AFTER LATEST JOBS REPORT

Langston, OK – September 17, 2025 - The August 2025 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Jobs Report shows the economy losing momentum, with just 22,000 jobs added, overall unemployment climbing to 4.3%, and unemployment among Black workers surging to 7.5%-a stark reminder of widening inequities in the labor market (WSJ, NELP). Even Wall Street leaders are sounding the alarm. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon noted that the latest Labor Department numbers confirm what many feared: the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing.Who is tracking this 'Great Displacement'? According to a BLS study, 4.7 million people worked part-time because they were unable to find full-time employment. This concern is compounded by a Microsoft study released in August, which warned that more than 40 occupations will be reshaped or displaced by artificial intelligence. Many of these fields, including administrative support, transportation, and service industries, are heavily represented in Black and underserved communities, raising urgent questions about how technology-driven disruption will deepen inequality. At Oklahoma's only HBCU business school, Langston University School of Business (LUSB), faculty are using their expertise to interpret these findings and call for solutions that keep workers resilient.The recent murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who dropped out of college, has reignited national debate about the value of higher education in a fractured America. For some, his story raises uncomfortable questions: What role does education play in shaping resilience, critical thinking, and leadership in an era of division and disruption?DEAN DARYL D. GREEN – LEADERSHIP & STRATEGYDr. Green, Dean of LUSB, is a noted researcher, award-winning academic, and former engineering manager with the U.S. Department of Energy, where he managed nuclear and non-nuclear projects worth hundreds of millions. He warns against a short-term view of education:“We cannot treat higher education like a car dealer making one big sale and never seeing the customer again. We must be more like an auto mechanic shop-building lifelong relationships to keep careers running strong.”DR. MICHAEL HAMILTON – ECONOMISTA tenured professor and former Chair of the Department of Business Administration, Dr. Hamilton sees systemic inequities resurfacing in the latest data:“The August 2025 jobs report signals a troubling resurgence of racial disparities in unemployment. The African American unemployment rate surged to 7.5%. Structural inequalities, compounded by cuts to civil rights enforcement and DEI programs, demand inclusive hiring pipelines tied to skills, not pedigree.”DR. CHARLES MAMBULA – GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP EXPERTWith more than 20 years of research in international trade and Black entrepreneurship, Dr. Mambula notes that technology can both weaken competitiveness and be weaponized abroad:“In the United States, AI is damaging the critical thinking of individuals. People are less original. This will hurt us from being competitive. For Africa and other global locations, AI has been used to exploit people. Scams thrive because folks lack general knowledge of AI technology.”PROFESSOR TRISTAN JONES – DIRECTOR, REACH HIGHER ADULT EDUCATIONProfessor Jones, who directs programs designed for adult learners in Oklahoma, stresses that lifelong learning is the only safeguard against displacement:“Short-cycle programs and adult education open doors for workers, especially when jobs shift due to AI or trade changes. They provide quick, affordable ways to build new skills without putting life on hold.” She notes that the Reach Higher Program is designed to provide adults with a faster path to advancement. Langston's 8-week courses, paired with scholarships, give students the chance to pivot into leadership roles quickly. In light of the August jobs report, this kind of flexible, affordable education is essential.The Langston University School of Business experts see an opportunity in light of this August jobs report. Dean Green emphasizes that education must move beyond the traditional notion of simply earning a degree:“This is not just about collecting diplomas. It's about retooling skills for an economy being reshaped by AI and global trade. The August jobs report shows us that workers who fail to adapt will be left behind. At Langston, we are committed to helping people reskill, not just credential.”Langston University School of Business is opening enrollment for the 2nd 8-week session beginning September 29, 2025. Students and adult learners are encouraged to jumpstart their careers with innovative programs that combine speed, flexibility, and affordability-directly addressing the challenges highlighted in the latest jobs report.For Media Inquiries on the Reach Higher Program, organizational leadership degree completion, or to schedule interviews with Dean Green, Dr. Hamilton, Dr. Mambula, or Professor Jones:Langston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: ...ABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state's only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:.2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges..2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89)..2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.

