Assam CM Highlights Role Of 'Atmanirbhar Asom Yojana' In Boosting Entrepreneurship
Taking to X, Sarma said the scheme is“giving wings to Assam's entrepreneurs” by offering financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, along with structured mentorship support, to individuals keen on setting up or expanding their businesses.
According to the Chief Minister, the programme is aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods, encouraging self-reliance, and reducing dependency on traditional jobs by empowering youth to pursue business opportunities across diverse sectors.
The Atmanirbhar Asom Yojana, launched earlier, provides selected beneficiaries with access to government-backed financial aid, training modules, and mentorship from industry experts.
This, Sarma noted, will not only strengthen individual ventures but also generate wider employment opportunities, thereby boosting the state's overall economy.
Officials said the scheme has been designed with a special focus on first-generation entrepreneurs, particularly those from rural and semi-urban backgrounds, who often face challenges in accessing credit or professional guidance.
The financial assistance is provided in the form of a combination of bank loans and government subsidy, ensuring long-term sustainability for the projects undertaken.
The government has also roped in professional agencies and business mentors to guide beneficiaries through the process of setting up enterprises, handling accounts, marketing their products, and scaling operations.
“With the rollout of this initiative, the state expects a new wave of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to emerge, creating jobs and reducing migration of youth in search of employment,” a senior official in the Industries Department said.
Sarma added that the initiative is part of the government's broader vision of building a self-reliant Assam where young people are encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers.
The Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Yojana is being seen as one of the most ambitious steps by the Assam government in recent years to transform its economy through entrepreneurship-driven growth.
