PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Country's Largest Nuclear Power Project In Rajasthan On Sep 25

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara in Rajasthan on September 25, where he will lay the foundation stone for the country's largest nuclear power project, estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore.

The mega project, planned near the Mahi Dam on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, will be developed under the Nuclear Energy Mission and is expected to mark a significant step forward in India's energy security and clean energy initiatives.

During his Banswara visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a massive public meeting, for which preparations are being carried out jointly by the state government and the BJP organisation. BJP State President Madan Rathore expressed pride over the project, stating that the nuclear station in Banswara will not only be the largest in the country but also a symbol of the region's growing importance in the national energy map.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and several cabinet ministers from both states. Their presence underscores the significance of the project as a collaborative milestone for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to the nuclear project, Prime Minister Modi is likely to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects linked to both states. However, official confirmation on the full list of projects is still awaited.

Meanwhile, extensive arrangements are underway to ensure the success of the programme. From venue preparations and security measures to road, electricity, and drinking water arrangements, state machinery is working in close coordination. Authorities are also making provisions for a live broadcast of the event so that people across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh can witness the historic moment.

The Prime Minister's upcoming visit is being viewed as a landmark occasion, set to boost infrastructure, energy production, and regional development, while also strengthening the BJP's political momentum in the run-up to key events ahead.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Abhay Kumar, chaired an important review meeting at the Government Secretariat. He issued detailed guidelines to officials from various departments to ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming programme.

Kumar emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination and complete preparations at the earliest for the event's success. He directed officials to make proper arrangements for VVIP accommodation, transportation for the general public to the venue, deployment of medical teams with ambulances, uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply, and provision of mobile toilets and other essential facilities.

He further instructed that people should not face any inconvenience during road travel. For this, special attention must be given to road repair, construction of the meeting venue, installation of barricades, deployment of fire vehicles, traffic control measures, parking facilities, and proper security pass arrangements. Kumar stressed that drinking water points must be ensured in every block of the meeting area.