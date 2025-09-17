GCC Countries Urge Significant Efforts To Empower The Elderly
Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries Wednesday urged significant efforts to empower the elderly to continue contributing with their expertise and skills, emphasizing the need to address negative stereotypes and age-based discrimination in the workplace.
This came in a speech delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations Ambassador Nasser Al Hain, in his capacity as Chairman of the Council of Ambassadors of the GCC countries, regarding the report of the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, during the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC60) held in Geneva.
Ambassador Al Hain stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation, exchanging experiences, and adopting practical measures to strengthen social protection systems and combat age-based discrimination.
He affirmed the GCC's firm commitment to ensuring that the elderly enjoy all their rights without discrimination, considering them an integral part of the Gulf family unit.
In this context, Ambassador Al Hain highlighted the effective steps taken by the Gulf countries through legislation and systems to protect the elderly and ensure their dignity, particularly financial, social, and moral support programs, as well as awareness and educational campaigns to promote a culture of respect for the rights of older persons.
