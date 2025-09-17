S&P 500 Forecast 17/09: Index Gives Back Gains (Chart)
- During the trading session on Tuesday, we have seen the S&P 500 try to rally but gave back most of the gains. This should not be a huge surprise, mainly due to the fact that the FOMC interest rate decision is coming out on Wednesday, and a lot of traders will want to be overly exposed to the markets in case there is some type of shock. Liquidity will dry up, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that the stock market itself might struggle.
