Survey Finds Multinationals Have A Good Image In Geneva Region
-
Français
fr
Les multinationales ont une bonne image dans l'Arc lémanique
Original
Read more: Les multinationales ont une bonne image dans l'Arc lémaniqu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Geneva-based Groupement des entreprises multinationales (GEM) has conducted its first study in its 55-year history into the image of multinational companies in the Lake Geneva region, its president François Rohrbach told the media on Wednesday. The aim was to identify major themes in light of the changing global landscape, added General Secretary Larissa Robinson.
The survey revealed that 75% of respondents have a positive image of multinationals. They pointed to their importance, first and foremost for employment, but also for the region's reputation, economic activity and tax revenues. For 68% of respondents, the economy of the Lake Geneva region depends on the presence of multinational companies.More benefits
While this presence brings more advantages than disadvantages for 45% of respondents, 36% believe it brings as many advantages as disadvantages, and 9% believe it brings more disadvantages. Top of the list of inconveniences are higher housing costs and mobility problems.
Respondents with a negative image of multinationals cited first and foremost their lack of environmental and social responsibility. In fact, 41% of those surveyed felt that they were not proactive in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and 18% even thought that they were trying to put the brakes on the introduction of rules. However, 51% of respondents are in favour of ad hoc legislation.
The survey was conducted online by the MIS Trend institute among 708 people in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, with the exception of the districts of Jura-Nord Vaudois and Broye Vully, and in the Valais districts of Monthey and St-Maurice. The margin of error is +/- 3.7%.Tax credits
“This study gives us a better idea of what we need to improve in terms of communication,” commented Rohrbach. He pointed out that only 24% of respondents were aware that multinationals accounted for 40% of Geneva's gross domestic product. Companies could also do a better job of communicating their local contributions to culture, sport and education.More More Swiss multinationals: global heavyweights in high-risk sectors
This content was published on Nov 11, 2020 Switzerland is home to a large number of multinationals, some in sectors that are highly exposed to risks of human rights violations.Read more: Swiss multinationals: global heavyweights in high-risk sector
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment