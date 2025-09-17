MSME Ministry To Hold PM Vishwakarma & NSSH Mega Conclave In Bodh Gaya, Bihar 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) will host the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Mega Conclave on September 17, 2025, at the International Convention Center in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, NSSH, and PMEGP will take part in the conclave.

A two-day exhibition of 100 stalls will showcase products by artisans and craftspeople, alongside technical sessions on marketing, branding, and packaging.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will preside over the conclave, with Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje as Guest of Honour.

State ministers Nitish Mishra (Industries), Dr. Prem Kumar (Cooperation), Santosh Kumar Suman (Minor Water Resources), and Janak Ram (SC & ST Welfare) will also attend. Senior officials from the MSME Ministry, KVIC, NSIC, DCMSME, and the Bihar government are expected to participate.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme provides recognition, skill development, toolkit distribution, credit support, and marketing assistance to artisans across 18 trades.

In Bihar, 1.62 lakh beneficiaries have completed verification, with over one lakh trained, 18,769 receiving concessional loans worth Rs 161.3 crore, and 29,000 provided toolkits.

The conclave will also highlight the NSSH Scheme, launched in 2016 to build SC-ST entrepreneurship capacity and support their participation in public procurement.

Over 1.5 lakh entrepreneurs have benefited, contributing to a 36-fold rise in procurement from SC/ST-owned MSEs.

Key activities at the event will include distribution of loan certificates, toolkits, and sewing machines, loan disbursements under PMEGP, and the signing of marketing MoUs under PM Vishwakarma to boost market access for artisans.

The MSME Ministry said the conclave will serve as an interactive platform for entrepreneurs and beneficiaries from Bihar and neighbouring states to access opportunities in credit, skills, and markets.

