OURAN High School Host Club Opening Theme 'Sakura Kiss,' Is Now Available Worldwide On All Major Streaming Platforms

Chieco Kawabe's music, including the iconic "Sakura Kiss," is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms!

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, a brand-new anniversary illustration was revealed to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the OURAN High School Host Club -sparking excitement among fans around the world.The buzz continues as Chieco Kawabe's songs, including the iconic opening theme“Sakura Kiss,” are officially available worldwide on all major streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music starting September 17.(Sakura Kiss Streaming Link )Unlike the previously released TV version featured on OURAN High School Host Club Soundtrack & Character Songs First Part, this long-awaited release features the full version of the song.Originally serialized from 2002 to 2010, OURAN High School Host Club is a beloved shojo manga with over 14M copies sold.The TV anime adaptation, which aired in 2006, continues to enjoy global popularity nearly 20 years after its original broadcast. The release of the new anniversary illustration has received an enthusiastic response from fans worldwide.Chieco Kawabe made her major debut with VAP in 2004.In addition to the theme song for OURAN High School Host Club, she also performed for anime series such as Elfen Lied and Otogi Zoshi, showcasing her wide-ranging talent.Although she retired from her singing career in 2006, she continues to stay active across various media platforms and social media channels.As the anime approaches its 20th anniversary next year, OURAN High School Host Club continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world.Now is the perfect time to revisit not only its unforgettable story and charming characters, but also the music that brought it all to life.▼List of Streaming Titlesbe your girl (Released April 28, 2004, 1st Single)*M1 "be your girl" - ELFEN LIED anime ending theme*M2 "☆ ni Negai wo" - OTOGI ZOSHI anime ending themeShining!/cry baby (Released November 25, 2004, 2nd Single)*M2 "cry baby" - OTOGI ZOSHI anime ending themeSakura Kiss (Released April 26, 2006, 5th Single)*M1 "Sakura Kiss" - OURAN High School Host Club anime opening theme▼Various Links【Sakura Kiss Streaming Link】【Chieco Kawabe Streaming Link】『OURAN High School Host Club Soundtrack & Character Songs First Part』 Streaming Link『OURAN High School Host Club Soundtrack & Character Songs Latter Part』 Streaming Link『OURAN High School Host Club Soundtrack & Character Songs Special Edition』 Streaming LinkVAP Official Website©葉鳥ビスコ/白泉社・VAP・NTV・BONES

