Ahmedabad To Host 'Dharmadhamma' Int'l Dialogue At Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University
The event will commence on September 18 at 4 p.m.
The dialogue will see the participation of distinguished dignitaries, including the Governor of Gujarat, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr. Mahendra Gondia from Mauritius, ministers from the Bhutanese government, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel, spiritual leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, India Foundation President Ram Madhav, and Prof. Ami Upadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, along with other eminent scholars and representatives from across the globe.
Focused on the“Dharma–Dhamma” theme, the dialogue aims to provide a platform for intensive spiritual and cultural study while highlighting Gujarat's rich traditions and heritage on an international stage. Delegates from 16 countries will participate, and over 100 research papers are expected to be presented, according to an official university bulletin.
The Dharma-Dhamma Conference (DDC), an annual international dialogue organized by the India Foundation, explores the shared philosophical principles of Hindu (Dharma) and Buddhist (Dhamma) civilizations to help shape frameworks for a new world order.
The conference provides a platform for global leaders, religious scholars, and thinkers to promote cultural harmony and examine how these ancient philosophies can offer insights into contemporary global challenges.
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), established in 1994 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a public university named after the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited by NAAC, BAOU specialises in distance and open education, offering over 80 programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and doctoral levels. The university is organized into four main schools-Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Science, Commerce & Management, and Education & Educational Technology-catering to students who may not have access to traditional classroom learning.
