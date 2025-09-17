Geek Haus Launches Tutorflow: AI-Powered LMS For Fast Course Creation

Create a course from any idea

AI-driven prompt-to-course automation helps educators and training teams create interactive courses in minutes.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Geek Haus, an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today announced the launch of TutorFlow, a next-generation LMS that transforms how online courses are created and delivered. After a successful beta phase, TutorFlow is now available globally, helping educators, trainers, and organizations streamline the entire course development process with AI-driven automation.With TutorFlow, schools and training teams can create fully structured online courses in minutes. Instructors enter a brief description of their objectives, and TutorFlow instantly generates lessons, quizzes, exams, and multimedia resources. By automating hours of manual content creation, TutorFlow enables organizations to focus on delivering impactful learning experiences instead of managing complex workflows.“TutorFlow isn't just another LMS - it's an all-in-one AI solution for creating and delivering interactive online courses. Unlike existing platforms, which are constrained by outdated workflows and rigid content structures, TutorFlow offers a faster, more flexible way to build courses,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus.“TutorFlow empowers educators and organizations to go from idea to launch in minutes, combining AI-powered efficiency with an intuitive, flexible design. It accelerates the entire journey from concept to delivery, whether you're building a technical training program or a leadership development course.”Unlike traditional LMS platforms that require extensive setup and technical expertise, TutorFlow leverages conversational AI to simplify course creation across diverse subjects. Initially focused on STEM education, the platform has since evolved to support a broader range of domains, including language learning, employee onboarding, and corporate training. With built-in tools for code execution, simulations, and interactive content, TutorFlow delivers an integrated solution designed for today's dynamic learning environments.For technical training, TutorFlow provides hands-on coding environments that support popular programming languages such as Python, JavaScript, and C++. Educators can also leverage multiple large language models (LLMs) - including GPT, Claude, and Gemini - to deliver personalized, adaptive, and high-quality learning experiences.TutorFlow is now live. Start your free trial today at .About Geek HausGeek Haus is an education technology company dedicated to building AI-powered platforms that enhance global learning experiences. Its flagship solutions, TutorFlow and CodeFriends , empower educators, students, and organizations to deliver high-quality training with greater speed, efficiency, and impact. Learn more at .

Jay Jang

Geek Haus

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.