Qatar-Korea Artificial Intelligence Forum Begins In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Doha on Wednesday embraced the Qatar-Korea Artificial Intelligence Forum under the theme: Qatar-Korea Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence Innovations.

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Doha and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

In her opening remarks, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, affirmed that the State of Qatar is steadfastly moving forward to promote the path of digital transformation and build a knowledge- and innovation-based sustainable economy, pointing out that Qatar National Vision 2030 has placed digital transformation and the knowledge-based economy at the very core of the nation's development trajectory.

The State of Qatar highly prioritizes investment in technology and innovation, and accordingly, outstanding initiatives in the areas of digital innovation and AI have been launched, along with startups and emerging tech ventures, Al Mansoori highlighted.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, HE Yun Hyunsoo, expressed his gratitude to MCIT for organizing this forum, lavishing praise on its energized efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation domains.

Korea has established itself as a global frontrunner in digital transformation and data-driven innovation and is diligently working through global partnerships, mostly in collaboration with Qatar, to facilitate the exchange of expertise and advancing joint initiatives that actively support sustainable development, Hyunsoo underlined.

He added that the forum represented a critical platform to strengthen relations between the two countries in the area of AI and emerging technologies, stressing his country's readiness to back the joint projects that beef up the digital economy and elevate the partnership between Korean and Qatari institutions to new heights.

In addition, Hyunsoo called on all participants in this forum to exchange ideas and visions that serve the shared interest and contribute to achieving the two nations' aspirations toward a more thriving digital future.

Convening a phalanx of experts and officials from Qatar and Korea, the forum explored the joint strategies and initiatives, in addition to investment opportunities, bilateral cooperation, and opening new apertures for commercial partnerships between the two nations in the AI field, thereby contributing to supporting the path toward digital transformation and sustainable development.