Uzbekistan Doubles Passenger Traffic With Smart Transport Upgrades In Tashkent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)After pouring $19.2 million into the project, passenger traffic in Uzbekistan has shot up from a mere 2,500 to a bustling 6,000 people per hour, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

The announcement was made during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent, where he reviewed the results of the reconstruction of Shota Rustaveli Street.

The highway is now bustling with 40,000 vehicles a day, and the average speed has picked up from a crawl of 23 to a brisk 30 kilometers per hour. Traffic is now organized into 10 lanes: six for cars, two for buses, and two for parking.

Crucially, the metrics surrounding roadway safety have demonstrated a marked enhancement, with a quantifiable reduction in the incidence of vehicular collisions.

As part of the project, 21 new bus stops and 463“smart” traffic lights were installed, and an intelligent transport system was introduced. Additional improvements include parking areas, bicycle lanes, green spaces, and upgraded irrigation and drainage systems.

During the visit, the president was also presented with plans to expand dedicated bus lanes and create transport hubs across the capital.

“If we had not built new metro lines and purchased modern buses, traffic in Tashkent would have become extremely difficult today. That is why we are improving roads and developing public transport to make it convenient for people. We will continue this work in all our cities,” President Mirziyoyev said.

He also directed stakeholders to optimize the user experience of public transit systems, implement strategies to mitigate vehicular bottlenecks, and facilitate seamless transport linkages between Tashkent and New Tashkent.



The revitalized Shota Rustaveli Street has not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the capital but has also emerged as a hallmark of Tashkent's evolution towards a contemporary, smart transportation infrastructure.