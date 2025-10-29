Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Convicted For Planning To Murder Zurich Jews

Man Convicted For Planning To Murder Zurich Jews


2025-10-29 02:10:25
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, later commuted to outpatient therapy, for planning an antisemitic attack in Zurich. This content was published on October 29, 2025 - 11:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Winterthurer Gericht verurteilt möglichen Juden-Angreifer Original Read more: Winterthurer Gericht verurteilt möglichen Juden-Angr

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Winterthur district court rejected the defence that the 51-year-old was“joking” when he told others about his plans. He was convicted for plotting murder.

He told the court he had been in a“happy mood”and had wanted to trick people, the accused said under questioning in court.

“I always like to make jokes, everyone knows that, but this one went wrong,” said the Palestinian from Lebanon. He had not expected his colleague to inform the police.

In November 2024, the former hotel manager announced via WhatsApp that he would become a suicide bomber in Zurich's“Jewish Quarter”. Armed with three knives, he travelled on the S-Bahn from Winterthur to Zurich and was arrested at the station. He was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Judges said the convicted man must spend 18 months in therapy to help him overcome alcohol addiction.

More History Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination.

Read more: Anti-Semitism in Switze

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

MENAFN29102025000210011054ID1110266176



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search