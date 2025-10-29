Man Convicted For Planning To Murder Zurich Jews

The Winterthur district court rejected the defence that the 51-year-old was“joking” when he told others about his plans. He was convicted for plotting murder.

He told the court he had been in a“happy mood”and had wanted to trick people, the accused said under questioning in court.

“I always like to make jokes, everyone knows that, but this one went wrong,” said the Palestinian from Lebanon. He had not expected his colleague to inform the police.

In November 2024, the former hotel manager announced via WhatsApp that he would become a suicide bomber in Zurich's“Jewish Quarter”. Armed with three knives, he travelled on the S-Bahn from Winterthur to Zurich and was arrested at the station. He was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Judges said the convicted man must spend 18 months in therapy to help him overcome alcohol addiction.

Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga