Labor Minister: Private Sector A Key Partner In Advancing Jordan's Economic Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- Minister of Labor Khaled Al-Bakaar underscored the vital role of the private sector in achieving the goals of Jordan's economic vision, stressing the government's commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment that generates more jobs for Jordanians.During a visit on Wednesday to one of the largest garment and textile factories in the Al-Dhuleil District, Al-Bakaar directed the company to increase the number of Jordanian employees.He announced a preliminary agreement with the factory's investor to train between 150 and 200 young men and women in the coming months through the Vocational Training Corporation. The trainees will acquire the necessary skills for the industry and are expected to be employed at the factory following the program.Accompanied by Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud, Ministry Director of Inspection Haitham Al-Najdawi, and Director of Labor Relations Adnan Al-Dahamsheh, Al-Bakaar emphasized that providing a secure, supportive climate for investors remains a priority for both the Ministry and the government.Investor Ihab Abdel Aal praised the longstanding cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and the factory, which has been operating for 25 years, noting the government's role in safeguarding labor rights and ensuring safe, healthy working conditions across the private sector.He highlighted that the factory is among the largest employers of Jordanians in the garment industry, with approximately 1,762 Jordanians currently working at its main facility in Al-Dhuleil, and confirmed plans to expand investments, including an existing production branch in Al-Azraq.