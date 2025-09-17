US House Committee Publishes New Epstein Files
(MENAFN) The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform disclosed additional records Tuesday as part of its inquiry into the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The panel, led by Republican Representative James Comer, made public the transcript of former Attorney General William Barr’s sworn statement.
During his private testimony with committee members in August, Barr was questioned about whether he remembered notifying President Donald Trump that his name appeared in the Justice Department’s files connected to Epstein.
"I didn't have that kind of conversation with him," he responded, according to the transcript.
Several published accounts suggested that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May that his name appeared repeatedly in Epstein-related documents. The Wall Street Journal was the first outlet to reveal details of the May meeting.
Barr told legislators that he could only recall two occasions when he spoke with Trump about Epstein.
"One was when I heard about the suicide. I called him up and said, 'You better brace for this,' and I told him words to that effect, and I told him about it and told him we were going to be investigating it very vigorously," Barr said, based on the transcript.
Epstein was also brought up in another discussion involving multiple people, although Barr said he was unable to remember when exactly that exchange occurred.
