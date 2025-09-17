Raj Deputy CM Donates Blood As Part Of 'Seva Pakhwada' On PM Modi's Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the 'Seva Pakhwada' began on Wednesday across Rajasthan with a call to dedicate two weeks to service-oriented activities.

To mark the launch, a large-scale blood donation and medical camp was organised in Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, where Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari donated her blood and inspired citizens to join the campaign of service and social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said,“Only by working with a spirit of service can we bring positive change in society. The 'Seva Pakhwada' is an opportunity for all of us to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of the people.”

She urged citizens, party workers, and activists to come forward and contribute by helping those in need through blood donation, medical support, and social service initiatives.

Dy CM Diya Kumari emphasised that a range of awareness activities should be carried out during the fortnight, highlighting individuals who are contributing to society through selfless service.

"It is important to bring such people to the forefront and honour them so that their example inspires others,” she said.

She also outlined the importance of organising health camps, sanitation drives, and cleanliness activities, particularly in slum areas.

She called upon workers to visit their wards daily to ensure proper sanitation and to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in urban and rural settlements alike.

Highlighting the benefits of Central and state government welfare schemes, the Dy CM noted that these initiatives are reaching every section of society. She appealed to people to actively take part in blood donation drives and other service-related activities so that more lives can be saved and the collective spirit of service can be strengthened.

'Seva Pakhwada', being observed from September 17 to October 2, will include medical camps, tree plantation drives, sanitation campaigns, and awareness drives across Rajasthan, aimed at promoting the values of service, responsibility, and community welfare.