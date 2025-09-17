MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Ultraman Card Game Original Illustration of "Alien Metron" By Manga Artist Yukinobu Tatsu to be Included in the Upcoming Booster Pack Release







KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tsuburaya Productions Co., Ltd. unveils an original illustration for the Ultraman Card Game by Yukinobu Tatsu, the manga artist behind the popular series“DAN DA DAN” that is currently being serialized in Shonen Jump+. Featuring the iconic character“Alien Metron The Hallucination Alien,” this artwork will appear on a promotional card for an upcoming product. This information was released at TSUBURAYA CONVENTION 2025, held on 13 & 14 September at Tokyo Dome City.

■「Alien Metron The Hallucination Alien」







The illustration depicts Alien Metron dashing through a city at dusk-eerie, yet full of humorous charm. This card will be distributed as a purchase bonus for Booster Pack Vol. 5“Heroes of the Radiant Dawn” on 31 October 2025.

Additionally, a new product type will be released on Friday, December 19, 2025. Titled“Ultra Deck 01 Ultraman Tiga & Ultraman Blazar,” this product will contain a preconstructed deck as well as official gameplay accessories, which will allow players to start playing the game immediately.

■「Ultra Deck 01 Ultraman Tiga & Ultraman Blazar」







This deck will feature the titular duo Ultraman Tiga and Ultraman Blazar. Alongside reprints of essential cards, this deck will also include cards with brand-new illustrations that will only be available in this product, making it a must-have for players and collectors alike. This epic team-up offers a new perspective on the Ultraman Universe, as these heroes have never appeared in previous Ultraman works together.







Official gameplay markers and exclusive sleeves will also be included in this product. The official gameplay markers are cards that cannot be included in a deck, but will help to support game progression by marking changes clearly for both players. The limited-design sleeves will feature both Ultra Heroes together in a single illustration.













●Booster Pack 05 Heroes of the Radiant Dawn



Release Date:31 October 2025 (Fri)

MSRP: MYR 18/pack (excluding tax) Contents

- 12 cards per pack

- 24 packs per display box

- Exclusive PR card with Box purchase: Alien Metron The Hallucination Alien

●Yukinobu Tatsu's Profile 龍幸伸氏 プロフィール

Yukinobu Tatsu

In 2010, he made his debut with“Seiji no Rokugo” in“Monthly Shonen Magazine”.

In 2015, he released the one-shot“Renai Saibaihou” in Jump SQ. After publishing two more one-shots, he began serializing“DAN DA DAN” for Shonen Jump+ in 2021.

■”DAN DA DAN”

An occult battle and coming-of-age story that has sold more than 10 million copies since its release. The story follows Momo Ayase, a high school girl born into a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Ken“Okarun” Takakura, an occult enthusiast, as they confront various supernatural phenomena. This series is currently being serialized on Shueisha's manga app "Shonen Jump+" (updated every Tuesday).

●Ultra Deck 01 Ultraman Tiga & Ultraman Blazar



Release Date:19 December 2025 (Friday)

MSRP: MYR 105/pack (excluding tax) Contents

-60 card pre-constructed deck (21 card types) ※Including reprints

-13 Markers (5 Types)

-1 Bonus pack(1 random special design marker (Total 6 types)

-70 Sleeves of 1 Design

※Product specifications are subject to change.

Ultraman Card Game Product Information

The Ultraman Card Game is a trading card game designed based on the Ultraman Universe and combines collectability with playability that appeals to both adults and children.

Official Name: Ultraman Card Game

Distributing countries and regions: Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, USA, Canada, Mexico.

Distribution areas: Retail, toy stores, and trading card shops in distribution countries

Official Site



Official Social Media



(List)