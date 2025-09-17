Iran Reaffirms Commitment To Diplomatic Path On Nuclear Program Issues

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran considers diplomacy to be the only solution to international issues, including issues related to the country's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in phone talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's nuclear program is purely peaceful in nature, and the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is a confirmation of this.

Araghchi also stated that Iran is prepared to find a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual benefit.

During the talks, Barrot also expressed concern about the continuation of the tension process and pointed out the importance of maintaining the conditions for negotiations and the need to return to the diplomatic path.

Meanwhile, the sides focused on the state of bilateral relations, including consular issues, and noted the importance of continuing bilateral contacts and consultations.

On September 11, Aragchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi agreed in the Egyptian capital Cairo to restore mutual relations and new rules of cooperation following Tehran's suspension of all inspections of its nuclear facilities.