Train Delays Due To Attack On Ukrzaliznytsia And Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by CEO of the JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, according to Ukrinform.

"Another night - another massive attack on the railway. Due to power outages, we will face delays of trains heading in the direction of Dnipro (in particular, 86/72 Lviv–Zaporizhzhia–Pavlohrad; 85/71 Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad–Lviv; 75 Kyiv–Kryvyi Rih; and No80 Lviv–Dnipro)," the statement reads.

According to Pertsovskyi, additional routes may also be affected.

"Backup diesel locomotives are ready, locomotive crews are being dispatched, and they will help minimize delays and, as always, ensure every passenger reaches their destination," the post added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Cherkasy region, Russian strike UAVs targeted critical infrastructure facilities.