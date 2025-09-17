Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Train Delays Due To Attack On Ukrzaliznytsia And Power Outages

Train Delays Due To Attack On Ukrzaliznytsia And Power Outages


2025-09-17 12:05:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by CEO of the JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, according to Ukrinform.

"Another night - another massive attack on the railway. Due to power outages, we will face delays of trains heading in the direction of Dnipro (in particular, 86/72 Lviv–Zaporizhzhia–Pavlohrad; 85/71 Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad–Lviv; 75 Kyiv–Kryvyi Rih; and No80 Lviv–Dnipro)," the statement reads.

According to Pertsovskyi, additional routes may also be affected.

"Backup diesel locomotives are ready, locomotive crews are being dispatched, and they will help minimize delays and, as always, ensure every passenger reaches their destination," the post added.

Read also: Russia targeting Ukraine's key railway hubs – Ukrzaliznytsia CEO

As reported by Ukrinform, in Cherkasy region, Russian strike UAVs targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

MENAFN17092025000193011044ID1110072061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search