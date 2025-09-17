Train Delays Due To Attack On Ukrzaliznytsia And Power Outages
"Another night - another massive attack on the railway. Due to power outages, we will face delays of trains heading in the direction of Dnipro (in particular, 86/72 Lviv–Zaporizhzhia–Pavlohrad; 85/71 Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad–Lviv; 75 Kyiv–Kryvyi Rih; and No80 Lviv–Dnipro)," the statement reads.
According to Pertsovskyi, additional routes may also be affected.
"Backup diesel locomotives are ready, locomotive crews are being dispatched, and they will help minimize delays and, as always, ensure every passenger reaches their destination," the post added.Read also: Russia targeting Ukraine's key railway hubs – Ukrzaliznytsia CEO
As reported by Ukrinform, in Cherkasy region, Russian strike UAVs targeted critical infrastructure facilities.
