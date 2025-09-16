Whatsapp 'Guest Chats' Feature: UAE Experts Warn Of Dangers Of Talking To Strangers

WhatsApp is likely to roll out a new feature that will allow its users to chat with those who don't have a WhatsApp account. Although still in its development phase, some cybersecurity experts say this will give attackers more room to operate.

Called 'Guest Chats', the feature has still not reached its beta phase, which refers to an early version of software that a few select people can test out and provide feedback before it's rolled out to the public.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that regularly publishes news and updates about WhatsApp, a new Android update on the Google Play Beta Program will reportedly add a feature that allows users to chat with others who don't have an account by sending them a link.

Haider Pasha, chief security officer at Palo Alto Networks EMEA, told Khaleej Times that this feature could potentially lead to cybersecurity risks, namely the fact that it is easier for attackers to hide their identity.“Attackers might exploit the anonymity feature to launch social engineering attacks or spread malicious links,” he said. However, though this feature might make it more accessible for people to chat with others, and WhatsApp does have safeguards in place, Pasha said that users should remain vigilant.

He said that without an account, attackers can easily impersonate others, so trust becomes harder to establish between two parties, adding that“users will need to be extra cautious when connecting with someone they don't know.”

On the other hand, Kaspersky's Senior Security Consultant, Ahmed Ashraf, said that potential attackers will still have to be verified by the messaging app.“With guest chats, the sender - a verified WhatsApp account - generates and shares a link. The recipient, the“guest,” doesn't register inside WhatsApp , but their identity is confirmed through the channel the link is sent to,” he said.

The security consultant added that the real uncertainty lies in what WhatsApp shows in the guest chat window.“If the sender's number or profile is hidden, the guest cannot confirm who's contacting them. If it is shown, then both sides have at least some verification, just established in different ways,” he said.

Ashraf explained that with this new WhatsApp featur e, some malicious attackers may increase their attacks. Since only WhatsApp users can generate and send links to non-users, the main risk arises from those with an account who may distribute fake links in bulk.“The difference here is that Meta has the sender's WhatsApp account details stored so that abusive users can be reported, investigated, and blocked,” he said.

To protect oneself after the expected roll out, Pasha advises users to use two-factor authentication, avoid clicking on unfamiliar links, and sharing personal information with others, for fears they could be impersonating. He said,“If your account has been breached, as a first step, it's best to reinstall the app immediately and get a new verification code.”

Sharaf recommends restricting profile visibility, like allowing only their contacts to see the profile photo, status, and last-seen. There is also the option of reporting and blocking, he said, to ward off the spammers. Also,“Ideally, WhatsApp should let users revoke or end a guest session at will, just like unlinking a device,” Sharaf added.