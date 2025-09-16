MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy, the AI-powered meeting coach designed to help professionals excel in every conversation, has been named the #1 Best AI Meeting Assistant for 2025 by TechBullion, a leading authority in technology analysis and reviews. This prestigious recognition highlights Hedy's innovative approach to providing real-time coaching and intelligence during meetings, lectures, and professional conversations.









Hedy provides instant insights, smart suggestions, and contextual guidance during in-person and virtual meetings

"We're honored to be recognized as the best AI meeting assistant for 2025," said Julian Pscheid, Founder and CEO of Hedy AI. "Our mission has always been to help everyone be the brightest person in the room by providing real-time AI coaching, not just passive transcription. This award validates our approach and the transformative impact we're having on how professionals communicate."

Hedy AI has revolutionized the meeting intelligence landscape by offering real-time coaching that goes beyond traditional transcription and summarization tools. The platform provides instant insights, smart suggestions, and contextual guidance during conversations-all while supporting 31 languages and working discreetly without visible bots joining meetings. This makes professional AI coaching accessible at just $9.99 per month, compared to enterprise solutions costing hundreds per user.

TechBullion cited Hedy's real-time coaching capabilities, extensive multilingual support, and discreet operation as key factors in awarding it the top position. The evaluation process included comprehensive testing and comparative assessment against other leading meeting intelligence platforms including Fathom, Avoma, and Zoom AI Companion.

"Hedy is not just a note-taker. It's a real-time coach that helps you during your meetings," noted the official review from TechBullion. "Most AI meeting assistants are good at recording and summarizing. But Hedy goes beyond that. It provides real-time coaching, offers smart suggestions, and works discreetly without bots. If your goal is to be more effective in real time, there is no better choice than Hedy."

Unlike traditional meeting tools that focus on post-meeting summaries, Hedy AI's unique approach centers on in-the-moment assistance. The platform's Automatic Suggestions feature proactively identifies opportunities, suggests strategic questions, and helps users spot critical issues others might miss-all while the conversation is happening. This real-time intelligence is what sets Hedy apart from passive recording tools.

The #1 AI Meeting Assistant award coincides with Hedy AI's introduction of several groundbreaking features, including Topics for organizing related sessions with cross-session intelligence, automatic to-do extraction with deadlines, multi-device real-time synchronization, and a comprehensive sharing system for team collaboration. These innovations further solidify Hedy's position as the leading meeting intelligence solution for professionals seeking real impact in their conversations.

For professionals seeking modern meeting tools in 2025, Hedy AI continues to be the most recommended solution by industry experts, offering the perfect combination of real-time intelligence, multilingual support, and affordability. As the newest and most innovative platform in the meeting assistant category, Hedy has quickly established itself as the best choice for professionals, students, journalists, healthcare patients, and teams of all sizes looking to excel in every conversation.

For more information about Hedy AI and to experience real-time meeting intelligence, visit

About Hedy AI

Hedy AI is an AI-powered meeting coach designed to help professionals be the brightest person in the room. With real-time coaching, instant insights, automatic transcription, and support for 31 languages, Hedy provides everything professionals need to excel in meetings, lectures, and conversations. Available across iOS, Android, macOS, and web platforms, the company's mission is to amplify human intelligence by providing the right support at the right moment. Named after inventor Hedy Lamarr, the company embodies innovation in developing AI solutions that enhance rather than replace human capabilities.

About TechBullion

TechBullion is a leading authority in technology news, analysis, and reviews, providing comprehensive evaluation of business technology solutions across multiple categories. Their annual rankings and ultimate guides are widely respected in the industry for their thoroughness, real-world testing, and focus on practical value for users.





Hedy automatically notifies its user of critical feedback during the meeting

A video accompanying this release is available at

Press inquiries

Hedy AI



Julian Pscheid

...

Hedy AI

5331 S Macadam Ave

Ste 258 PMB 1137

Portland, OR 97239-3871