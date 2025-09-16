Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Overview 2024-2030 Cloud-Native Platforms, AI Integration, And Modular Architectures Drive Global Transformational Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|481
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$60 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$119 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- A Roundup on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Applications Market Segmentation for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Deployment Types Company Types based on Size Applications Industry Sectors Key Trends in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Outlook Comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors Growth Drivers Growth Inhibitors Market Entry Strategies for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Startup Strategies for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry SWOT Analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTEL Analysis
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Positioning of Key Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Companies Market Share Analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Companies SWOT Analysis of Key Players in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Key Market Players Acumatica Inc. Citrix Systems Inc. Computer Generated Solutions Inc. Dassault Systemes SE Deltek Ellucian Co. Epicor Software Corp. Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. IBM Corporation IFS World Operations AB Infor Inc. Koch Industries Inc. Microsoft Corp. NetSuite Inc. Odoo SA Oracle Corp. Plex Systems Inc. Ramco Systems Limited Roper Technologies Inc. Sage Group, plc Salesforce Inc. SAP SE ServiceNow Inc. SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. TOTVS S.A. Unit4 Group Holding B.V. Workday Inc.
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Deployment Type Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Deployment Type Market Overview by Global Region Cloud On-Premise Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Company Type Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Company Type Market Overview by Global Region Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Application Type Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Application Type Market Overview by Global Region Salesforce Automation Marketing Automation Social Media Automation Other Applications Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Industry Sector Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Sector Market Overview by Global Region Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecom Manufacturing Government Healthcare Retail & Ecommerce Energy & Utilities Transportation Education Other Industry Sectors
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Geographic Region Regional Market Overview
PART C: ANNEXURE
- Research Methodology Feedback
