403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meloni Praises EU’s Loan Deal for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Friday that “common sense prevailed” after European Union leaders reached an agreement to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion ($105 billion) to meet its financial requirements over the next two years.
“I’m glad that common sense prevailed, that we were able to secure the necessary resources, but with a solution that has a solid legal and financial basis,” Meloni told journalists following the EU Council session, according to a news agency.
Her comments came after EU leaders, following weeks of intense negotiations, decided at the European Council to support Ukraine by raising funds through borrowing on capital markets for 2026 and 2027.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained that the arrangement was finalized after member states failed to reach agreement on directly channeling frozen Russian assets to aid Kyiv.
“I’m glad that common sense prevailed, that we were able to secure the necessary resources, but with a solution that has a solid legal and financial basis,” Meloni told journalists following the EU Council session, according to a news agency.
Her comments came after EU leaders, following weeks of intense negotiations, decided at the European Council to support Ukraine by raising funds through borrowing on capital markets for 2026 and 2027.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained that the arrangement was finalized after member states failed to reach agreement on directly channeling frozen Russian assets to aid Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment