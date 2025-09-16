Create Unforgettable Memories this Holiday Season at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (15th September 2025): Make this festive season one to remember with a magical December escape to Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai as the resort transforms into a wonder-filled holiday haven. Think twinkling lights and lively performances, sweet treats served with seasonal flair, feasts inspired by holiday traditions, and activities that keep every age entertained from sunrise to starlight.
Seasonal Tree Lighting
Kick off the festive season with a mesmerising tree lighting ceremony, a talented choir, and a special visitor from the North Pole at Vistas Lobby Café. Taking place on December 5th from 6:00 PM, the festivities begin with a selection of holiday bites, all washed down by a warm cup of hot chocolate for little ones and a glass of mulled grape for adults.
Where: Vistas Lobby Caéé
When: Friday, December 5th at 6:00 PM
What: Seasonal Tree Lighting with festive bites and beverages, plus some surprises for the little ones
Gingerbread House
Step into a captivating wonderland and admire Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dub’i’s spectacular gingerbread house as you tuck into a delightful spread of stollen, puddings, pies, and sweet treats.
Where: Vistas LobbyéCafé
When: Available from December 5th to January 7th, 2025
What: Gingerbread house with an array of festive treats
Cracking Holiday Shows
Bringing a touch of wonder to the holiday celebrations, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai will be rolling out a spectacular entertainment lineup. From December 20th to January 9th, guests of all ages can delight in lively clown performances, a roaming magician, and many more surprises.
Where: Jasmine Pre-function area
When: Taking place daily from December 20th to January 9th at 9:30 PM
What: Live festive shows featuring clowns, magicians, and more
Sugar & Spice High Tea
Your holiday celebration just got a whole lot sweeter, with the charming Sugar & Spice High Tea at Vistas Lounge and Terrace. Featuring an array of tasty bites and expertly crafted teas and coffees, guests can enjoy all these delights for just AED 85 per pair during a two-hour sitting.
Where: Vistas Lounge and Terrace
When: Available daily from December 5th until January 7th between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM
Offer: Festive afternoon tea with premium teas and coffees
Price: AED 85 for two people
Mulled Grape Nights
Cosy up after a fun-filled day of exploring the resort with a warm, aromatic mulled grape. This nostalgic beverage is on the menu every day during the holiday season for just AED 35 per glass.
Where: served throughout the resort
When: Available daily from December 5th to 29th from 6:30 PM onwards
Offer and Price: Aromatic mulled grape for AED 35 per glass
Christmas Eve Dinner
Let the talented chefs at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai treat you to a sensational festive feast this December 24th. With packages starting at AED 70 for kids and AED 150 for adults, choose to savour a holiday meal at Suan Bua, Uno Mas, Sands, or Sheesh. Adding to the joyous spirit, each package comes with a choice of free-flowing beverage pairing, allowing you to toast to the occasion in style.
When: December 24th from 6:00 PM until 10:30 PM
Where:
Suan Bua – Festive buffet with Asian touches
AED 159 - inclusive of soft drinks and water
AED 259 - inclusive of free flow of selected grape beverages, house spirits, and hops
AED 80 - Children aged 6-12 years old
Uno Mas
AED 150 - Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding
Sheesh – Festive buffet with an Arabian twist
AED 15– – inclusive of soft drinks and water
AED259 - inclusive of free flow of selected grape beverages, house spirits, and hops
AED 80 - Children aged 6-12 years old
Sands
AED 140 - Live BBQ buffet and festive specials (Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding)
Kids 50% off (6-12 years)
Beach Activity Tent
Once little ones have opened their gifts and holiday wishes have been shared, head to the beach activity tent to keep the celebrations in full swing. Families are invited to drop by before or after your holiday brunch to have the chance to meet Santa and his cheerful elves.
When: December 25th from 11:00 AM onwards
Offer: Meet Santa and his elves before your feast
Christmas Brunch
Gather the whole family for a flavourful holiday feast at Suan Bua, Uno Mas, or Sands. Promising something to tantalise every palate, get ready to tuck into mountains of holiday delights and international twists, all served alongside free-flowing sips.
When: December 25th between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM
Suan Bua – Buffet with all the trimmings
AED 159 - Inclusive of soft drinks and water
AED 259 - Inclusive of free flow of selected grape beverages, house spirits, and hops
AED 80 - Children aged 6-12 years old
Uno Mas
AED 150 - Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding
Sands
AED 140 - Live BBQ buffet and Festive specials (Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding)
Kids 50% off (6 -12 years)
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Step into 2026 in style with lively performances and al fresco dining by the shore. Make cherished memories with loved ones as the celebration comes to life with a saxophonist, belly dancers, live band, and more.
Where: Beach
When: December 31st from 8:00 PM onwards
Offer: New Ye’r’s Eve celebration with live music, a DJ, saxophonist, belly dancers, and an al fresco feast under the stars available for all in-house guests.
*For bookings and enquiries, contact +971 4 522 9999 or email ...
Traditional Festive Lunch
Keep the celebrations alive and welcome the new year with a lavish holiday lunch the whole family will love, complete with all the traditional trimmings. Dine at Suan Bua with inclusive beverage options, enjoy mouthwatering classics at Uno Mas, or savour the live BBQ buffet at Sands, each offering its own way to make the occasion unforgettable.
When: January 7th, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Suan Bua – Festive buffet
AED 159 - Inclusive of soft drinks and water
AED 259 - Inclusive of free flow of selected grape beverages, house spirits, and hops
AED 80 - Children aged 6-12 years old
Uno Mas
AED 150 - Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding
Sands
AED 140 - Live BBQ buffet and Festive specials (Roasted Turkey & Traditional Pudding)
Kids 50% off (6 -12 years)
Spa Cenvaree Festive Specials & Gifts
This December, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dub’i’s Spa Cenvaree and Candy Spa invite families to unwind together with festive wellness packages, bespoke treatments, and gift hampers designed to share the spirit of connection and relaxation.
*For booking and enquiries, contact +971 4 522 9999 (ext. 5801)
Spa Cenvaree Hampers
Neom Indulgence
Treat yourself or someone special to a soothing wellness experience this holiday season with the Neom Indulgence hamper, priced at AED 789. This thoughtful gift includes a nourishing Neom Magnesium Body Butter, a fragrant reed diffuser, and a blissful 60-minute massage to melt away stress.
When: Available throughout the festive season
Offer: Body butter, reed diffuser, and a 60-minute massage
Price: AED 789 per person
Valeur Absolute Glow
Perfect for breathing new life into tired, winter-worn skin, the Valeur Absolute Glow includes a rejuvenating 90-minute massage with a luxurious French-inspired reset. Afterwards, maintain your glow at home with a complimentary Valeur Dry Body Oil.
When: Available throughout the festive season
Offer: Valeur dry body oil and 90-minute massage
Price: AED 705 per person
Candy Spa Hampers for Little Stars
Pamper Me Pretty
Treat your little princess to Pamper Me Pretty at Candy Spa, where AED 445 includes a 30-minute massage, 30-minute mini facial, and a Miss Nella ‘Girly Girl Essentia’s’ Pink Edition Gift Set to continue the magic at home.
When: Available throughout the festive season
Offer: Skincare fun, 30-minute massage, and 30-minute mini facial plus Miss Ne‘la ‘Girly Girl Esse’tials’ Pink Edition Gift Set
Price: AED 445 per person
Princess Bag of Wonders
Pamper your little one with the Princess Bag of Wonders and receive a full festive makeover. Priced at AED 450, this magical package includes colourful hair braiding and a special nail spa, as well as the Mis‘ Nella ‘Girly Girl ’ssentials’ Pink Edition Gift Set to take home.
When: Available throughout the festive season
Offer: Festive makeover with hair braiding and nails spa plus‘Miss Nella ‘Girly G’rl Essentials’ Pink Edition Gift Set
Price: AED 450 per person
