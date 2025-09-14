Utah officials arrest suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination
(MENAFN) Utah’s governor announced Friday that the man suspected of fatally shooting American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a resident of Utah.
“We got him,” Spencer Cox said during a press conference that took place after a manhunt lasting more than 24 hours. “This is certainly about the tragic death, political assassination of Charlie Kirk. But it is also much bigger than an attack on an individual. It is an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals. This cuts to the very foundation of who we are.”
According to reports, Cox explained that one of Robinson’s relatives—whose name was not revealed—contacted a family friend. That friend then notified the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that Robinson had “confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”
Officials currently believe Robinson operated on his own. Cox stated that the relative informed investigators Robinson had become “more political in recent years.”
The governor said the family member recalled a dinner before September 10 where Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be appearing at UVU, or Utah Valley University, the location of Wednesday’s shooting. During that conversation, Robinson and another family member discussed their dislike of Kirk and his positions. The relative also said Kirk was described as “full of hate and spreading hate.”
