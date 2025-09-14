SBI Recruitment 2025: 122 Specialist Officer Vacancies Open Apply By October 2025

State Bank of India (SBI), one of the country's largest public sector banks, has announced job openings for 122 Specialist Officer positions across India. Eligible candidates can apply online until October 2, 2025. Below are the details on qualifications, vacancies, salary, and application process.

Vacancy Details and Salary

SBI is recruiting for three key positions:

. Manager: A total of 34 vacancies are available. The salary ranges from ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280 per month. Candidates should have a /B (IT/Computer Science) or MCA degree. The age limit is 28 to 35 years.

. Deputy Manager: There are 25 vacancies for this role. The salary ranges from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960 per month. Candidates should have a /B or MCA degree. The age limit is 25 to 32 years.

. Manager (Credit Analyst): This position has the highest number of vacancies, with 63 openings. The salary ranges from ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280 per month. Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline, along with an MBA (Finance) or CA qualification. The age limit is 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process and Application Fee

Applicants for these positions are not required to take a written examination. Selection will be based on an interview and shortlisting according to educational qualifications. The application fee is ₹750 for general category candidates, while SC/ST and differently-abled applicants are exempt. Interested candidates must apply online by October 2, 2025.

How to Apply

To apply for these positions, visit SBI's official website: co and apply online. Before applying, it's crucial to thoroughly review and verify all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification. This is an excellent opportunity, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply immediately.