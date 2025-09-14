Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SBI Recruitment 2025: 122 Specialist Officer Vacancies Open Apply By October 2025

SBI Recruitment 2025: 122 Specialist Officer Vacancies Open Apply By October 2025


2025-09-14 01:09:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

State Bank of India (SBI), one of the country's largest public sector banks, has announced job openings for 122 Specialist Officer positions across India. Eligible candidates can apply online until October 2, 2025. Below are the details on qualifications, vacancies, salary, and application process.

Vacancy Details and Salary

SBI is recruiting for three key positions:

. Manager: A total of 34 vacancies are available. The salary ranges from ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280 per month. Candidates should have a /B (IT/Computer Science) or MCA degree. The age limit is 28 to 35 years.

. Deputy Manager: There are 25 vacancies for this role. The salary ranges from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960 per month. Candidates should have a /B or MCA degree. The age limit is 25 to 32 years.

. Manager (Credit Analyst): This position has the highest number of vacancies, with 63 openings. The salary ranges from ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280 per month. Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline, along with an MBA (Finance) or CA qualification. The age limit is 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process and Application Fee

Applicants for these positions are not required to take a written examination. Selection will be based on an interview and shortlisting according to educational qualifications. The application fee is ₹750 for general category candidates, while SC/ST and differently-abled applicants are exempt. Interested candidates must apply online by October 2, 2025.

How to Apply

To apply for these positions, visit SBI's official website: co and apply online. Before applying, it's crucial to thoroughly review and verify all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification. This is an excellent opportunity, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply immediately.

MENAFN14092025007385015968ID1110058022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search