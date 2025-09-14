Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail From Tunisia To Gaza

2025-09-14 12:04:54
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)


A boat participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla departs from the port of Bizerte, en route to Gaza, in Bizerte, Tunisia

TUNIS, Sept 14 (NNN-AGENCIES) –The first group of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Tunisia's Bizerte Port towards the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Gaza-bound convoy comprises at least 40 vessels, carrying between 500 and 700 activists representing more than 40 countries.

The initiative seeks to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. - NNN-AGENCIES

