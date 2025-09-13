Comprehensive Development Plan For Misr Spinning, Weaving & Beida Dyers: El-Shimy
El-Shimy said the project, overseen by the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector and implemented by the Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning, Weaving, and Ready-made Garments, aims to maximise the added value of Egyptian cotton, restore Egypt's global leadership in textiles, and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic products in international markets.
His remarks came during a meeting with Beheira Governor Jacqueline Azar at the start of his visit to Misr Spinning, Weaving & Beida Dyers Co. on Monday. The meeting reviewed areas of mutual cooperation, including development projects run by public sector companies in Beheira, such as the expansion of Misr Artificial Silk and Polyester Fibers Company.
El-Shimy explained that the textile development plan involves upgrading infrastructure, factories, and machinery, adopting advanced technologies, and ensuring continuous worker training. These measures are designed to boost production capacity, improve quality, and open new export markets. He praised the coordination with Beheira and stressed the importance of integrating public enterprises with local authorities to drive growth and create sustainable jobs.
Governor Azar affirmed the governorate's full support for major industrial and investment projects, describing the redevelopment of Misr Spinning, Weaving & Beida Dyers Co. as a strategic initiative with significant benefits for both the local and national economy. She said the project aligns with the state's vision to deepen industrialisation, enhance reliance on domestic production, and provide employment opportunities.
“Misr Spinning, Weaving & Beida Dyers Co. is a pioneering model for advancing local manufacturing, boosting exports, and generating jobs for the people of Beheira,” Azar said, adding that the governorate is committed to fostering an investment climate that accelerates growth and supports national projects.
