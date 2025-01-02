Texas Southern University Receives Home Donation From Houston Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The gift follows the family's March 2024 establishment of a first-of-its-kind $54,000 endowment for KTSU, TSU's on-campus station. The Shares also donated their entire jazz and blues collection to the station as jazz aficionados and longtime KTSU listeners. These acts of generosity underscore their commitment to fostering student success and creating lasting opportunities for growth at TSU.

"The Shares have once again demonstrated their belief in the transformative power of education. Their gift strengthens TSU's ability to provide the tools and spaces our students need to thrive," echoed Charlie W. Coleman III, Associate Vice President of Development. "We are profoundly grateful for their unwavering support."

Proceeds from this gift will be available for unrestricted use by the University.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University (TSU) honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research.

As such, TSU is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. A distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

