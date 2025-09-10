Emirates Introduces Flight Rewards In Premium Economy

Dubai: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai has officially unlocked flight rewards for Premium Economy travel – a move for more than 35 million members worldwide. The Emirates Skywards is now offering members a chance to redeem Skywards Miles on Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards on all Emirates' Premium Economy cabins.

Starting from 7,000 Skywards Miles

Members can now redeem Skywards Miles to purchase a full flight ticket on Emirates Premium Economy cabin, starting from 15,000 Miles (one-way).



Passengers can also request for an upgrade from Economy to Premium Economy starting from 7,020 Miles (one-way). Upgrade requests can be booked prior to a flight and will also be offered at the Emirates' check-in counter, subject to availability.

Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer Premium Economy, with a signature experience unmatched in the industry. The airline's newest cabin has been recognised by multiple global recognitions including 'Best Premium Economy' by AirlineRatings and Airline Excellence Awards 2024.

What Premium Economy travel offers

Emirates Skywards members travelling in Premium Economy can look forward to dedicated check-in desks at the airport; luxurious cream-coloured leather seats with a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, calf rests, and footrests for additional comfort; generous meals and a premium wine selection; and the airline's latest upgraded inflight entertainment system, ice, with a 13.3-inch screen – one of the largest in its class - to watch more than 6,500 channels of music, movies, TV, news and more.

The Emirates Premium Economy cabin is currently available on flights to more than 66 cities worldwide.

