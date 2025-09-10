Emirates Introduces Flight Rewards In Premium Economy
Dubai: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai has officially unlocked flight rewards for Premium Economy travel – a move for more than 35 million members worldwide. The Emirates Skywards is now offering members a chance to redeem Skywards Miles on Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards on all Emirates' Premium Economy cabins.
Starting from 7,000 Skywards Miles
Members can now redeem Skywards Miles to purchase a full flight ticket on Emirates Premium Economy cabin, starting from 15,000 Miles (one-way).
Passengers can also request for an upgrade from Economy to Premium Economy starting from 7,020 Miles (one-way). Upgrade requests can be booked prior to a flight and will also be offered at the Emirates' check-in counter, subject to availability.
Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer Premium Economy, with a signature experience unmatched in the industry. The airline's newest cabin has been recognised by multiple global recognitions including 'Best Premium Economy' by AirlineRatings and Airline Excellence Awards 2024.
What Premium Economy travel offers
Emirates Skywards members travelling in Premium Economy can look forward to dedicated check-in desks at the airport; luxurious cream-coloured leather seats with a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, calf rests, and footrests for additional comfort; generous meals and a premium wine selection; and the airline's latest upgraded inflight entertainment system, ice, with a 13.3-inch screen – one of the largest in its class - to watch more than 6,500 channels of music, movies, TV, news and more.
The Emirates Premium Economy cabin is currently available on flights to more than 66 cities worldwide.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment