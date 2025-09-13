Bhuvan Arora Embarks On A Dangerous Investigation In 'Janaawar The Beast Within' Trailer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Bhuvan Arora, who is known for his work in 'Farzi', will be next seen in the upcoming streaming show 'Janaawar – The Beast Within'. The show is a gripping crime drama set in the raw and restless town of Chhand.

The trailer of the show was unveiled on Saturday. The trailer introduces audiences to the town of Chhand, where Hemant Kumar (essayed by Bhuvan Arora), a committed cop, is drawn into a chilling web of crime.

He connects the dots of a headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man as they shake the fragile peace of the town. He embarks on a dangerous investigation but also encounters the bias and personal struggles weighing on him. When secrets unfold, the Gram Devta's legacy rises, a guardian spirit reminding that true identity is forged through courage, not birth.

Talking about the show, Bhuvan said,“'Janaawar - The Beast Within' is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor, but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons”.

He further mentioned,“The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we've built, and I can't wait for the audience to discover the layers of Hemant's journey through the story”.

Bhuvan is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He began his acting career with small roles in the films 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Tevar' and 'Naam Shabana'.

The show also stars Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And directed by Shachindra Vats, the show is set to premiere on September 26 2025, exclusively on ZEE5.