Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On Monday: Advisor To Prime Minister

2025-09-13 04:08:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Doha will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Monday, which is held in light of the latest developments in the region.

Dr. Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, which will be held tomorrow, Sunday.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that holding the Arab-Islamic summit at this time has several meanings and connotations, and reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders, and the categorical rejection of these countries of the state terrorism practiced by Israel.

