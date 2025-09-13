Doha To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On Monday: Advisor To Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Doha will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Monday, which is held in light of the latest developments in the region.
Dr. Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, which will be held tomorrow, Sunday.Read Also
-
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with US Vice President and Secretary of State
Amir discusses with Rwandan President repercussions of treacherous Israeli behavior on region's security, stability
Amir affirms treacherous Israeli attack on Qatar threatens region's stability, security
Qatar welcomes UN General Assembly's adoption of
The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that holding the Arab-Islamic summit at this time has several meanings and connotations, and reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders, and the categorical rejection of these countries of the state terrorism practiced by Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment