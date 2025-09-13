J & K Govt Allocates Rs 124.83 Cr For Major Healthcare Care Upgrades

Representational Photo

Srinagar- In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has announced an allocation of Rs 124.83 crore for key upgrades in the health sector, fulfilling an assurance made by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the recent Budget speech.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo, in a post on X, said,“As assured by the Hon'ble CM in the Budget Speech, we have allocated ₹124.83 Cr for key upgrades in J&K's health sector: CT Scan at GMC Jammu, MRI machines at GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua & GMC Rajouri, Cath Lab at GMC Doda, PET Scan at GMC Srinagar, and strengthening Telemedicine across J&K (80 units). We remain committed to stronger, accessible healthcare.”

Currently, Kashmir has only a single PET scan facility at SKIMS Soura, which caters to thousands of cancer patients from across the valley. The installation of a second PET scan at GMC Srinagar is being widely welcomed. Meanwhile, a PET scan at GMC Jammu was made functional recently.

“This is a huge relief for us. Earlier, I had to wait for over a month for my PET scan at SKIMS. Now, with GMC Srinagar getting one more machine, patients like me won't have to face such delays,” said Ghulam Nabi, a cancer patient from Pulwama.

Similarly, GMC Jammu currently has only one CT scan machine at GMC Jammu, leading to overcrowding. With an additional CT scan sanctioned, patients and attendants believe the waiting time will be reduced.