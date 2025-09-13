Fraudster Arrested In Ganderbal For Posing As Govt Official

Representational photo

Srinagar- Police in Jammu and Kashmir Ganderbal district on Friday booked a notorious fraudster for allegedly posing as senior government officers to lure people on the pretext of providing government jobs, an official spokesperson said.

The accused was identified as Illyas Hameed Bhat, a resident of the Bakura area in Ganderbal. He was earlier booked in a similar case registered at Nishat police station here, the police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the investigation revealed that the accused posed as deputy superintendent of National Investigation Agency, administrator of Kashmir University and senior officer of Enforcement Directorate. By posing as a high-ranking government officer, he lured and cheated several individuals on the pretext of providing government jobs in exchange for money, the spokesperson said.

Bhat also prepared fake documents, including job appointment letters and identity cards. After getting a warrant from court, police conducted a search at Bhat's residence and recovered incriminating material, including forged job appointment orders and identity cards, the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Ganderbal police station in connection with the matter.