J & K Bank Organizes Login Day Events To Promote Youth Entrepreneurship
Srinagar – J&K Bank held a series of Login Day events this week across Srinagar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Jammu, and Baramulla under the Government's Mission YUVA Program, witnessing enthusiastic participation from aspiring youth.
In Srinagar, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool chaired the session and handed over 46 sanction letters to beneficiaries. Similar events in other districts saw wide distribution of assistance letters-35 in Udhampur, 31 in Anantnag, 50 in Pulwama, 26 in Budgam, 60 in Jammu, and 52 in Baramulla-taking the week's total to 300 sanction letters.
Officials including Deputy Commissioners of Reasi and Jammu joined the events, lauding the Bank's proactive role in youth empowerment. General Managers emphasized that Mission YUVA aims to turn young people into job givers rather than job seekers by providing timely financial support and guidance.
Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the smooth application process and assistance in preparing project reports. The Bank assured continued support, stressing that accessible financial services are crucial for self-reliance and economic growth across Jammu and Kashmir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment