J&K Bank Organizes Login Day Events To Promote Youth Entrepreneurship

Srinagar – J&K Bank held a series of Login Day events this week across Srinagar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Jammu, and Baramulla under the Government's Mission YUVA Program, witnessing enthusiastic participation from aspiring youth.

In Srinagar, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool chaired the session and handed over 46 sanction letters to beneficiaries. Similar events in other districts saw wide distribution of assistance letters-35 in Udhampur, 31 in Anantnag, 50 in Pulwama, 26 in Budgam, 60 in Jammu, and 52 in Baramulla-taking the week's total to 300 sanction letters.

Officials including Deputy Commissioners of Reasi and Jammu joined the events, lauding the Bank's proactive role in youth empowerment. General Managers emphasized that Mission YUVA aims to turn young people into job givers rather than job seekers by providing timely financial support and guidance.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the smooth application process and assistance in preparing project reports. The Bank assured continued support, stressing that accessible financial services are crucial for self-reliance and economic growth across Jammu and Kashmir.