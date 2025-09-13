Inside Ashneer Grover's ₹30 Crore Delhi House: Fancy Bar, The Infamous ₹10 Cr Dining Table And More
A Living Room That Sets the Tone
Spacious and modern, the living room stood out for its quirky paintings, statement furniture and walls adorned with family portraits. With a dedicated dining section and contemporary design aesthetics, the space had the feel of a dream home.Watch the video here:The Dining Table That Sparked Headlines
Farah made a beeline for the now-famous dining table, often rumoured to cost ₹10 crore. Laughing off the speculation, Ashneer clarified that the story is exaggerated. Still, Farah couldn't help but praise its elegant and stylish appeal, calling it a highlight of the home.A Kitchen Built for Order
The kitchen carried a clean white-and-wood theme, with everything meticulously organised. Ashneer admitted he has“a bit of OCD” and panics if things are out of place. The trio later cooked a meal together, adding a casual and fun touch to the house tour.A Bar with a Sentimental Touch
One of the most interesting corners was the home bar, where a photograph of Ashneer's father sat prominently. When Farah asked why, Ashneer explained that the bar originally belonged to his father, making the placement deeply personal. While it looked every bit like a party spot, Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri, revealed they prefer tea over alcohol.The Family Room
For Farah, the family room was the standout. Designed with a blend of vintage charm and modern style, the room's neutral tones, chic decor and elegant furniture gave it a warm yet sophisticated vibe.Bedrooms with Personality
Each bedroom carried its own unique design story. The couple's daughter's room looked like a dream escape, while their son's spacious room had a modern edge. Ashneer and Madhuri's bedroom, meanwhile, embraced a beige-and-white theme, keeping it both stylish and understated.
From its rumoured dining table to its tea-over-wine philosophy, the Grover residence in Delhi reflects not just luxury but also the couple's personal quirks and stories.
