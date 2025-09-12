FABTECH Chicago 2025: Bodor Laser Unveils Space Worldwide, Its First 3D Five-Axis Laser, Leading A New Era Of Smart Manufacturing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - At the recently concluded FABTECH 2025 in Chicago, Bodor Laser unveiled its latest innovation, the Space Series 3D five-axis laser cutting system, marking the company's official entry into high-end 3D metal processing. Purpose-built for industries that demand complex, high-precision parts-including automotive, aerospace, mold making, and construction machinery-Space combines speed, accuracy, and reliability to address some of the most challenging fabrication requirements.







Bodor's Space Series 3D 5-axis laser cutting machine

Key Advantages of Space Series Include:

2.5-second changeover, ±15-arcsec accuracy, with synchronized cutting, loading, and unloading to cut idletime and raise throughput.

Heavy-duty gantry and wear-resistant surface handle prolonged high-load use without loss of accuracy.

Restores position within one second after collision, minimizing downtime.

Light-curtain protection with integrated dust-removal for a safer, cleaner work zone.

Handheld teach pendant and Tebis offline programming speed toolpath creation and changeovers.

Shorter cycles, fewer fixture swaps, reduced rework, and synchronized handling that lowers cost and speeds delivery..

"Our Space Series is a statement of where Bodor is headed in intelligent, high-precision 3D processing," said Patrick W., Bodor's Product Director at Global Marketing Center. "It's designed to deliver higher efficiency, reliability, and competitive advantage to our customers worldwide."

The new Space Series drew strong interest from FABTECH visitors, with many North American end-users and distributors scheduling follow-up demos and test cuts.

Mr. Su, GM of Bodor Laser Inc., reaffirmed the company's plan to accelerate a Technology & Service Experience Center, expand North American spare-parts warehousing, and grow U.S. local support teams. "Since entering the North American market, we've prioritized machine quality, safety, and localization, and we continue delivering both cutting-edge performance and unwavering reliability." said Su. "This investment will make advanced laser technology faster to access and more reliable to own."

With six consecutive years as the global sales leader in fiber laser cutters and exports to 180 countries, Bodor is pairing technology depth with stronger local execution-starting with zero-tail tube cutting today, and next-generation 3D processing tomorrow.

Bodor Laser Inc.

Dennis Wang

