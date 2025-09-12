FABTECH Chicago 2025: Bodor Laser Unveils Space Worldwide, Its First 3D Five-Axis Laser, Leading A New Era Of Smart Manufacturing
Bodor's Space Series 3D 5-axis laser cutting machine
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Key Advantages of Space Series Include:Dual-station rotary table
2.5-second changeover, ±15-arcsec accuracy, with synchronized cutting, loading, and unloading to cut idletime and raise throughput.Round-the-clock reliability
Heavy-duty gantry and wear-resistant surface handle prolonged high-load use without loss of accuracy.Auto-reset cutting head
Restores position within one second after collision, minimizing downtime.Integrated safety and cleanliness
Light-curtain protection with integrated dust-removal for a safer, cleaner work zone.Easy programming and setup
Handheld teach pendant and Tebis offline programming speed toolpath creation and changeovers.Measurable production gains
Shorter cycles, fewer fixture swaps, reduced rework, and synchronized handling that lowers cost and speeds delivery..
"Our Space Series is a statement of where Bodor is headed in intelligent, high-precision 3D processing," said Patrick W., Bodor's Product Director at Global Marketing Center. "It's designed to deliver higher efficiency, reliability, and competitive advantage to our customers worldwide."
The new Space Series drew strong interest from FABTECH visitors, with many North American end-users and distributors scheduling follow-up demos and test cuts.
Mr. Su, GM of Bodor Laser Inc., reaffirmed the company's plan to accelerate a Technology & Service Experience Center, expand North American spare-parts warehousing, and grow U.S. local support teams. "Since entering the North American market, we've prioritized machine quality, safety, and localization, and we continue delivering both cutting-edge performance and unwavering reliability." said Su. "This investment will make advanced laser technology faster to access and more reliable to own."
With six consecutive years as the global sales leader in fiber laser cutters and exports to 180 countries, Bodor is pairing technology depth with stronger local execution-starting with zero-tail tube cutting today, and next-generation 3D processing tomorrow.
