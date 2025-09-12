Newsouth Waste Expands Residential Trash Collection Services To Columbia, South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews)



Company brings comprehensive waste management solutions to Lexington County residents with weekly garbage pickup and bi-weekly recycling services

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - September 12, 2025 - NewSouth Waste, a leading waste management provider in South Carolina, today announced the expansion of its residential trash collection services to Columbia and surrounding Lexington County areas. The company is now accepting new residential customers for its comprehensive solid waste management program, which includes weekly household garbage pickup and bi-weekly recycling collection services.

Operating under a Lexington County Solid Waste Management franchise agreement, NewSouth Waste provides reliable, professional waste collection services designed to serve the growing residential needs of the Columbia metropolitan area.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

NewSouth Waste's residential program includes:



Weekly Household Garbage Collection : Complete pickup service with provided containers designed to minimize roadside litter during collection and transportation

Bi-Weekly Recycling Services : Collection of paper, cardboard, plastic containers, metal cans, and glass bottles and jars (service availability may vary by specific municipality)

Professional Equipment : All necessary containers provided to customers Environmentally Responsible Disposal : Materials transported to appropriate transfer stations and landfill facilities

The company accepts a wide range of household materials including food waste, small loose materials, plastic bags and film, styrofoam, takeout containers, and other non-recyclable household items. For recycling services, customers can dispose of paper products, plastic containers, metal cans, and glass materials through the company's bi-weekly collection schedule.

Serving the Community's Growing Needs

"We're excited to bring our reliable waste management services to residential customers throughout Columbia and Lexington County," said Matthew Reed at NewSouth Waste. "Our commitment to professional service and environmental responsibility makes us the ideal partner for families looking for dependable trash and recycling collection."

The expansion comes as Columbia continues to experience population and housing growth, creating increased demand for reliable residential waste management services. NewSouth Waste's franchise agreement with Lexington County ensures customers receive consistent, regulated service that meets local waste management standards.

Easy Service Signup

Columbia area residents interested in NewSouth Waste's services can sign up easily through the company's website at residential trash services in Columbia SC . The online registration process includes immediate payment processing for customer convenience.

About NewSouth Waste

NewSouth Waste is a comprehensive waste management company serving residential and commercial customers throughout South Carolina. Based in West Columbia, the company operates under local franchise agreements to provide reliable, environmentally responsible waste collection and disposal services, including roll off dumpster rentals for larger projects. NewSouth Waste is committed to serving communities with professional service while maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards.

For more information about NewSouth Waste's residential services, visit newsouthwaste or contact the company at:

NewSouth Waste PO Box 3549 West Columbia, SC 29171 Website: newsouthwaste