Cold War, Colonialism, And Childhood: Seeing History Through Small Moments

History isn't only treaties and timelines-it's dinner tables, playgrounds, and the questions children dare to ask. Through the eyes of one Navy family, MOROCCO offers a living portrait of decolonization and Cold War tensions, told with humor, warmth, and unforgettable detail

Before smartphones and streaming, military families followed orders, packed quickly, and built community wherever they landed. In MOROCCO, James B. Farmer tells that story with tenderness and spunk--a father's duty, a mother's resourcefulness, and a child's courage to make new friends, learn new rules, and keep wonder alive.

From base housing to beachside afternoons, from holiday rituals to hard goodbyes, Farmer shows what a military childhood really feels like: the ache of leaving, the art of beginning again, and the joy of turning mishaps into family legend. It's heartfelt, often humorous, and absolutely relatable-for anyone who has had to rebuild a life with grace and optimism.

Parents, veterans, teachers, and third-culture kids will see themselves in these pages.

In this uplifting narrative, readers will explore the following themes: ­. Resilience at Home: The quiet strength families carry through each transition. ­. Roots You Can't Pack: Traditions, jokes, and stories that become home-anywhere. ­. The Courage to Begin Again: How change can grow character and connection.

James B. Farmer – A Voice of Clarity and Warmth After obtaining a BA from Cornell University, and an MCRP and LLB from Ohio State University, James B. Farmer practiced corporate law for several corporations and law firms. After almost forty years of solving other people's problems, he decided that the best kind of lawyer is a“retired lawyer,” who now has the time to write the books he'd always wanted to write.

Where to Find“MOROCCO” A perfect pick for book clubs, classrooms, thoughtful travelers, and lovers of memoires and coming-of-age stories. Available now on Amazon and through major booksellers (paperback and eBook).