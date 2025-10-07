Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Earns THIS

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 5: Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has completed its first weekend

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari performed great at the box office in its first 4 days, earning an estimated ₹30 crore in India. Here's the 5th-day box office collection and occupancy.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' faces tough box office competition. Despite strong rivals, the Shashank Khaitan film still earned well in its first weekend.

The rom-com is getting good reactions. It had the second-best opening for a 2025 Bollywood romance in its first weekend, right after the blockbuster Saiyaara.

According to official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned just ₹1.23 Cr by 7 PM on its fifth day. A sharp drop was recorded on the first working day, but there's room for improvement.

Day 1 [ 1st Thursday ] ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 [ 1st Friday ] ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 3 [ 1st Saturday ] ₹ 7.5 Cr

Day 4 [ 1st Sunday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 5 [ 1st Monday] ₹ 1.5 Cr ** -

Total ₹ 31.5 CrThe total India collection for the movie has reached ₹31.23 Cr.