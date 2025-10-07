Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fresh Snowfall Shuts Bandipora-Gurez Road

2025-10-07 12:02:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Bandipora-Gurez road

Srinagar- Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was cut off from the rest of the Valley on Tuesday following fresh snowfall, officials said.

An official said that Razdan Top, along the Bandipora-Gurez road, received around 4 to 5 inches of fresh snow, leading to the closure of the vital road link.

Due to the snowfall, several vehicles were stranded along the route. However, timely assistance from the Border Security Force (BSF) unit stationed in the area ensured the safe rescue of the stranded passengers and vehicles.

Search