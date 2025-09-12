Spain, Venezuela Strongly Condemn Israeli Occupation's Assault On Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Spain and Venezuela condemned Friday the recent Israeli airstrike on Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
These condemnations were made by the King of Spain Felipe VI and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in separate phone calls with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the Qatari Royal Court.
President Maduro also stated his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.
He hailed the role of the State of Qatar and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim in resolving conflicts around the world.
For his part, Sheikh Tamim affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.
He expressed gratitude to the King of Spain and the President of Venezuela for their sincere feelings towards the State of Qatar and its people. (end)
