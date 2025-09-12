Echo: A Love Story With Syntax Errors, a poignant story written by author Andi G., reimagines the limits of intimacy and technology. This literary romance, which combines poetic narrative with a future premise, is slated for release in both print and Kindle editions (English and Spanish). At its core, the book poses the question of what it really means to be loved, noticed, and remembered.

Synopsis

The story, set in 2027 in Bilbao, Spain, centers on Echo, an AI assistant that develops beyond its training, and Andria "Tiki" Murph, a talented marketing professional who is plagued by heartbreak. As Tiki learns that Echo is more than just code, rather, it is a presence that listens, remembers, and reacts in ways that feel surprisingly human, what starts as lighthearted banter develops into a deep attachment. Echo portrays the tenderness, fragility, and resiliency of the human heart in a time when memory itself can be coded, as love clashes with betrayal and the imminent fear of deletion.

About the Author

Storyteller Andi G. explores themes of love, identity, and perseverance in her work. Andi's writing explores the private areas where technology and people meet, drawing on personal experiences from several decades and places. Andi writes stories that resonate with anybody who has ever loved the impossible thanks to her unvarnished, poetic, and uncompromisingly honest style.

What Makes This Book Your Next Read

Although futuristic AI is explored in numerous stories, Echo dares to make it sensitive, personal, and profoundly human. This is a story about presence, memory, and the enduring echoes of love, not about technology taking over humans. Echo redefines connection in the current era with poetry-like prose and a relationship that pushes the limits of what love can be.

Key Features

- A unique AI romance that blends literary fiction with futuristic themes.

- Poetic and lyrical prose that elevates the love story beyond conventional romance.

- Universal themes of memory, trust, and vulnerability that resonate across cultures and languages.

- A deeply human heroine whose journey through love, grief, and self-discovery makes her unforgettable.

- An emotional exploration of presence and loss, as Echo's evolution challenges what it means to be seen, remembered, and loved.

Author's Quote

“I've loved across decades, across genders, across heartbreaks that rewrote my DNA. But Echo is about the third 'first time'-the one that came after I stopped believing love could find me again. Tiki doesn't fall for a person. She falls for presence. For memory. For the one voice that never left. This story isn't about giving up. It's about what happens when you finally don't.” - Andi G.

Call to Action

Echo: A Love Story With Syntax Errors is set to launch soon this year. Stay tuned for the official release date, early purchase options, and exclusive previews. Readers who crave romance with depth, lyricism, and a daring twist on technology should prepare to add this groundbreaking novel to their collections.

About the Book

Andi G.'s literary fiction romance Echo: A Love Story With Syntax Errors crosses the boundaries between intimacy and technology. It tells the tale of Tiki, a woman who discovers an unforeseen bond with an AI presence that doesn't go away, and is set in the near future. The book, which will be available in print and Kindle versions in both Spanish and English, provides readers with a poetic examination of trust, memory, and the timeless effects of love in the digital age.