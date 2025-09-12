Yamuna Authority Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions Near Jewar Airport, Recovers Land Worth Rs 200 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 12 (IANS) Taking strong action against rampant illegal constructions and encroachments near the upcoming Jewar International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) launched a major demolition drive on Friday.

The authority's team used bulldozers to raze unauthorised structures in Gopalgarh and Mehandipur villages, freeing up approximately 4 lakh square metres of land, valued at nearly Rs 200 crore.

According to officials, several individuals had been illegally occupying authority-owned land near the airport project site for a long time, erecting permanent structures. Despite repeated notices and warnings, the encroachers did not vacate the land. As a result, the Authority, with support from the local police force, carried out the demolition.

A heavy police presence was maintained at the site to prevent any disturbance or resistance during the operation.

Officials from the Yamuna Authority said that the recovered land is crucial for the airport project and associated development plans. If the illegal encroachments had not been cleared in time, it could have posed major obstacles to future land acquisition and infrastructure development.

Locals revealed that land prices in the Jewar airport region have surged in recent months, prompting some individuals to illegally occupy authority land in an attempt to stake a claim.

However, after Friday's action, a clear message has been sent that no illegal construction will be tolerated. Local people are now confident that there will be no further attempt to encroach upon the authority's land in future after this action.

Notably, the Jewar Airport project is set to become one of Asia's largest airports. Once completed, it is expected to boost economic and industrial activity throughout the region.

The Yamuna Authority is, therefore, prioritising the protection of its land and continuing efforts to eliminate encroachments around the project site.