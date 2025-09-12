Nepal Ex-Chief Justice Karki Sworn In As New PM After Deadly Protests

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kathmandu: Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in Friday as the country's prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections, after deadly anti-corruption protests ousted the government.

The previous prime minister quit Tuesday as parliament was set ablaze.

"I, Sushila Karki... take an oath in the name of the country and the people to fulfil my duty as the prime minister," the 73-year-old Karki, Nepal's first woman chief justice, said as she was sworn into office by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

"Congratulations! We wish you success, wish the country success," Paudel said to Karki after the small ceremony in the presidential palace, attended by diplomats and some former leaders.

The Himalayan nation of 30 million people was plunged into chaos this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters.

At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of a civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

The military took back control of the streets on Wednesday, enforcing a curfew.

The appointment of the judge, known for her independence, comes after two days of intense negotiations by army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and Paudel, including with representatives from "Gen Z", the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.

Thousands of young activists had used the online app Discord to debate the next steps -- and name Karki as their choice of next leader.

Karki, dressed in a red sari dress, took the oath but did not make a further speech. She smiled and bowed with her hands pressed together repeatedly in traditional greetings.

"It is a moment of victory... finally the power vacuum has ended," said Amrita Ban, a Gen Z protester.

"We did it", key youth protest group Hami Nepal posted on Instagram, calling for unity.

"Honour the lives of those who sacrificed themselves for this moment".

Dipak Kaphle, from the president's office, said Karki had been appointed to lead an "interim government... to conduct an election for the House of Representatives within six months".

That would mean parliamentary elections before mid-March 2026.

'Make a better Nepal'

Protests fed into long-standing economic woes in Nepal, where a fifth of people aged 15-24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank, with GDP per capita standing at just $1,447.

At least 21 protesters were among those killed, mainly on Monday during the police crackdown on demonstrations against corruption and poor governance that was sparked by a ban on social media.

Parliament, major government buildings and a Hilton Hotel were among the sites set ablaze by protesters on Tuesday.

KP Sharma Oli, the 73-year-old leader of the Communist Party, then quit as prime minister. His whereabouts are not known.

More than 12,500 prisoners who escaped from jails across the country during the chaos "are still at large", police spokesman Binod Ghimire told AFP.

Nepal's army said it had recovered more than 100 guns looted in the uprising, during which protesters were seen brandishing automatic rifles.

Soldiers patrolled the largely quiet streets of the capital Kathmandu for a third day on Friday.

"I was very afraid, and stayed locked inside my home with family and didn't leave," said Naveen Kumar Das, a painter-decorator in his mid-40s.

He was among many ordinary residents of Kathmandu who took advantage of a brief lifting of the curfew to stock up on supplies.

James Karki, 24, who was among the protesters, said he was hopeful for change ahead.

"We started this movement so we could make a better Nepal," he said.