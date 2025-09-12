Soul Launches Wearable That Brings  AI-Powered Personal Training To The Gym

Live on Kickstarter, SoulTrainer is an AI-Powered Personal Trainer.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoulTrainer , a revolutionary new AI-powered wearable personal trainer, is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.Access to reliable, affordable coaching and real-time feedback remains a challenge for many lifters and gym-goers, often leading to improper form, higher injury risk, and less effective workouts. Studies show that nearly 65% of gym-goers lift with incorrect technique. SoulTrainer addresses these issues by combining wearable sensors, AI-driven coaching, real-time form tracking, and automated workout logging, providing coach-level guidance without the cost or intimidation of a personal trainer, and making safe, effective strength training accessible to all.“SoulTrainer was inspired by the frustration of learning to lift without guidance. There's a huge amount of conflicting information on proper technique, splits, and form, and personal trainers are often prohibitively expensive,” says founder and CEO Ashraf Mansour on the inspiration behind the project.“Working with the team, the goal became clear: build an AI-powered solution that delivers the expertise of a trainer in a convenient, personalized, and affordable way.”Key features of SoulTrainer include:. Real-Time Form Tracking - live detection of technique deviations to help reduce injury risk and reinforce good movement.. Auto-Logged Workouts - sets, reps, and session data are recorded automatically into the app so users can focus on training.. AI Fitness Coach - AI-driven coaching that tailors programming and feedback to users' strength goals and progress.. Personalized Goals & Routines - program generation that matches experience level and training objectives.. Beginner-Friendly Interface & Audio Feedback - designed so newcomers get clear, actionable cues during lifts.Whether for novices learning technique or seasoned lifters refining form, SoulTrainer offers continuous, actionable guidance during every workout.“Personal trainers can be expensive and intimidating, while most apps require manually logging every set and rep. SoulTrainer combines personalization, privacy, and convenience to provide coach-level guidance in a seamless, accessible way,” adds Mansour.SoulTrainer is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter:About Soul Wearables, Inc.Soul Wearables, Inc, is a student-owned company based in Atlanta, GA. We are six engineering students brought together by a shared passion for building technology that makes fitness more accessible. Our backgrounds span software engineering, hardware design, and sports medicine, giving us the perfect mix of skills to reimagine what wearable technology can do. What started as an idea in a campus lab has grown into a mission: to create a product that helps people move smarter, stay injury-free, and feel confident in their workouts. Together, we've written code for real-time motion tracking, designed intuitive hardware, tested with athletes, and refined the AI that powers SoulTrainer.For more information on Soul Wearables please visit soulwearables###

Chris Woods

SPACE

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.