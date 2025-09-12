FONAR Announces Financial Results For Fiscal 2025
|
|June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|56,333,636
|
|$
|56,341,193
|Short-term investments
|
|120,494
|
|
|136,102
| Accounts receivable – net of allowances for credit losses of
$264,212 and $166,049 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|5,304,698
|
|
|4,035,336
|Medical receivables
|
|24,489,808
|
|
|23,991,533
| Management and other fees receivable - net of allowances for
credit losses of $14,295,988 and $12,369,921 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|43,401,252
|
|
|41,953,657
| Management and other fees receivable - related party medical practices - net of allowances for
credit losses of $7,136,836 and $6,110,399 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|9,748,521
|
|
|9,865,061
|Inventories - net
|
|2,812,682
|
|
|2,715,441
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related party
|
|410,659
|
|
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|2,050,060
|
|
|1,285,962
|Total Current Assets
|
|144,671,810
|
|
|140,324,285
|Accounts receivable - long term
|
|3,549,956
|
|
|829,473
|Note receivable - related party
|
|554,857
|
|
|581,183
|Deferred income tax asset
|
|6,349,194
|
|
|7,223,255
|Property and equipment - net
|
|18,531,919
|
|
|18,708,920
|Right-of-use-asset - operating leases
|
|35,136,412
|
|
|38,427,757
|Right-of-use-asset - financing lease
|
|376,569
|
|
|530,348
|Goodwill
|
|4,269,277
|
|
|4,269,277
|Other intangible assets - net
|
|2,992,203
|
|
|2,870,324
|Other assets
|
|475,680
|
|
|481,147
|Total Assets
|$
|216,907,877
|
|$
|214,245,969
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
LIABILITIES
|
|June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|-
|$
|47,002
|Accounts payable
|
|1,302,317
|
|1,855,879
|Other current liabilities
|
|6,974,997
|
|7,941,039
|Operating lease liabilities - current portion
|
|3,382,675
|
|3,473,674
|Financing lease liability - current portion
|
|244,237
|
|225,786
|Unearned revenue on service contracts
|
|4,865,936
|
|3,870,229
|Customer deposits
|
|354,244
|
|443,471
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|17,124,406
|
|17,857,080
|Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|Unearned revenue on service contracts
|
|3,800,746
|
|1,174,844
|Deferred income tax liability
|
|321,159
|
|371,560
|Due to related party medical practices
|
|92,663
|
|92,663
|Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion
|
|35,148,907
|
|37,467,746
|Financing lease liability - net of current portion
|
|142,523
|
|394,723
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|-
|
|66,938
|Other liabilities
|
|172,853
|
|32,026
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
|39,678,851
|
|39,600,500
|Total Liabilities
|$
|56,803,257
|$
|57,457,580
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
EQUITY
|
|June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Equity:
|
|
| Class A non-voting preferred stock $.0001 par value;
453,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 2024,
313,438 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024
|$
|31
|$
|31
| Preferred stock $.001 par value; 567,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and 2024, issued and outstanding - none
|
|-
|
|-
| Common stock $.0001 par value; 8,500,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and 2024, 6,203,465 and 6,328,494 issued at
June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 6,168,625 and 6,283,213 outstanding at
June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|622
|
|635
| Class B convertible common stock (10 votes per share) $.0001 par value;
227,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 2024,
146 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024
|
|-
|
|-
| Class C common stock (25 votes per share) $.0001 par value;
567,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 2024,
382,513 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024
|
|38
|
|38
|Paid-in capital in excess of par value
|
|178,756,712
|
|180,607,510
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(5,289,324
|)
|
|(13,623,585
|)
| Treasury stock, at cost - 34,840 and 45,081 shares of common stock
at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|(859,893
|)
|
|(1,016,632
|)
|Total Fonar Corporation's Stockholders' Equity
|
|172,608,186
|
|165,967,997
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|(12,503,566
|)
|
|(9,179,608
|)
|Total Equity
|
|160,104,620
|
|156,788,389
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|216,907,877
|$
|214,245,969
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|For the Years Ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|
|
|Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts
|$
|33,179,446
|$
|33,815,796
|Product sales
|563,296
|
|737,727
|Service and repair fees
|8,234,053
|
|7,452,212
|Service and repair fees - related parties
|180,000
|
|139,167
|Management and other fees
|49,900,555
|
|48,789,287
|Management and other fees - related medical practices
|12,293,968
|
|11,949,900
|Total Revenues - Net
|104,351,318
|
|102,884,089
|Costs and Expenses
|
|Costs related to product sales
|1,018,029
|
|1,052,159
|Costs related to service and repair fees
|4,508,518
|
|3,577,570
|Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties
|323,504
|
|144,413
|Costs related to patient fee revenue
|19,130,935
|
|18,199,579
|Costs related to management and other fees
|30,073,045
|
|28,626,595
|Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices
|6,388,281
|
|6,143,728
|Research and development
|1,576,086
|
|1,735,949
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|29,734,163
|
|26,868,732
|Total Costs and Expenses
|92,752,561
|
|86,348,725
|Income from Operations
|11,598,757
|
|16,535,364
|Other Income and (Expenses):
|
|Interest expense
|(25,611
|)
|
|(76,997
|Interest income - related party
|51,917
|
|25,959
|Investment income
|2,118,980
|
|2,126,439
|Other income - related party
|-
|
|576,857
|Other income
|36,195
|
|78,763
|Income before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests
|13,780,238
|
|19,266,385
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(3,106,805
|)
|
|(5,168,968
|)
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|10,673,433
|$
|14,097,417
|Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests
|(2,339,172
|)
|
|(3,530,021
|)
|Net Income - Attributable to FONAR
|$
|8,334,261
|$
|10,567,396
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
|
|For the Years Ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|7,802,351
|
|$
|9,908,920
|Net Income Available to Class A Non -Voting Preferred Stockholders
|$
|396,443
|
|$
|490,776
|Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders
|$
|135,467
|
|$
|167,700
|Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.26
|
|$
|1.56
|Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.23
|
|$
|1.53
|Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common
|$
|0.35
|
|$
|0.44
|Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders
|
|6,210,852
|
|
|6,350,862
|Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders
|
|6,338,356
|
|
|6,478,366
|Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common
|
|382,513
|
|
|382,513
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|For the Years Ended June 30,
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|10,673,433
|
|$
|14,097,417
|Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|4,698,321
|
|
|4,596,421
|Provision for credit losses
|
|3,206,756
|
|
|1,882,061
|Deferred income tax - net
|
|823,660
|
|
|2,795,507
|Net change in operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|
|(493
|)
|
|(229,590
|)
|Gain on sale of equipment - related party
|
|-
|
|
|(581,183
|)
|(Gain)Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
|-
|
|
|(75,411
|)
|Abandoned patents
|
|55,707
|
|
|225,419
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:
|
|
|
|Accounts, medical and management fee receivable(s)
|
|(9,005,766
|)
|
|(11,676,139
|)
|Notes receivable
|
|-
|
|
|55,200
|Notes receivable - related party
|
|26,326
|
|
|-
|Inventories
|
|(97,241
|)
|
|(145,775
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|(1,194,922
|)
|
|266,606
|Other assets
|
|5,467
|
|
|42,359
|Accounts payable
|
|(553,562
|)
|
|276,669
|Other current liabilities
|
|2,655,567
|
|
|2,949,962
|Customer advances
|
|(89,227
|)
|
|(158,906
|)
|Financing lease liabilities
|
|(79,970
|)
|
|(217,569
|)
|Other liabilities
|
|140,826
|
|
|(9,724
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|11,264,882
|
|
|14,093,294
FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
|
|For the Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|2025
|2024
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,791,581
|)
|
|(789,961
|)
|Proceeds (Purchase) from short-term investment
|15,608
|
|
|(103,303
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equipment
|-
|
|
|75,411
|
|Cost of patents
|(25,325
|)
|
|(32,885
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(3,801,298
|)
|
|(850,738
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|Repayment of borrowings and finance obligations
|(113,940
|)
|
|(44,902
|)
|Sale of noncontrolling interest
|132,000
|
|
|-
|
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(1,806,646
|)
|
|(2,505,832
|)
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|(5,682,555
|)
|
|(5,630,336
|)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(7,471,141
|)
|
|(8,181,070
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(7,557
|)
|
|5,061,486
|
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR
|56,341,193
|
|
|51,279,707
|
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR
|$
|56,333,636
|
|$
|56,341,193
|
